Watch Danica Patrick in New Insane Workout Videos

Danica Patrick is speeding toward the end of her racing career, but her workouts are just ramping up.

The NASCAR driver shared a glimpse of her intense training routine on Instagram Thursday, showing off her serious strength with a series of bodyweight, bar and rings moves.

“I’m so excited to have my home gym loaded with all the good stuff!” she wrote, tagging Rogue Fitness.

The 36-year-old donned a strappy sports bra and thigh-hugging purple shorts for the workout and kept her hair in a tight ponytail to focus on her training. Her toned abs and tight biceps were on full display for the sweat session.

In the first video, she performed a clean and jerk with 105 pounds of weight, then executed two handstand pushups and three impressive ring dips with her equipment.

In the second clip, she showed off the second part of her “workout of the day,” which consisted of a 10-minute AMRAP series — meaning “as many reps as possible.”

She blasted through pull-ups, handstand shoulder taps and double unders for the set, showing off both her strength and agility.

Fans showered Patrick in the comments with praise for her determination and ability, writing messages like “totally killing it” and “nice!”

“You are such a bad a—! Nothing but respect for you,” a follower complimented. Another noted her “great control” throughout the workout.

“Aaron’s girlfriend is a beast. In the best way possible,” another wrote of her relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers accompanied Patrick to her 36th birthday party with friends over the weekend, which was complete with champagne, balloons, unicorn crowns and a unicorn-themed cake.

“I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams…..full heart space!” Patrick wrote in her Instagram caption of the gallery of photos. “Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life!”

In the group photo, Patrick stood arm-in-arm with Rodgers, whom she confirmed she was dating in January. While their romance is fairly new, the pair have known each other for years after meeting at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

While Rodgers continues to lead the Green Bay Packers as quarterback, Patrick’s athletic career in racing comes to an end in May when she competes in the Indy500.