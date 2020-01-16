Courteney Cox Finally Gets Monica in ‘Friends’ Instagram Filter, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Instagram users, including Courteney Cox, have been raving over the new photo filter quiz on the social media platform, and fans went crazy when Cox decided to do the Friends one and landed on her beloved character, Monica! It took her a few tries, but she finally got there and managed to land on every other popular character including, Rachel, Joey, Ross, Phoebe and Chandler before finally landing on herself.

In her caption, she joked that she thought for sure she would land on Ugly Naked Guy — the hilarious neighbor of Monica’s from across the way that each character use to call out from time-to-time for being caught lingering naked in his apartment for all to see.

Fans went nuts after she posted the video, with one saying, “This is all kinds of awesome,” one person said, while another wrote, “My life is complete just following my 6 favorite FRIENDS on insta!!” now that Jennifer Aniston joined.

Another fan wrote, “[Oh my God] this is amazing!!!” Even a few fellow celebrities dropped in to say share their thoughts. Jennifer Garner wrote, “I was really stressed until you were you [red heart emoji],” while Suzanne Somers said, “My pretty friend.”

It seems as though Cox and her other former co-stars like Aniston are trying to give fans their Friends fix via social media, especially since Netflix decided to cancel the hit show. Several threatened to cancel their subscription following the removal on Jan. 1, 2020.

Rumors sparked back in 2018 that the sitcom would be coming to an end on the streaming service, however, Netflix coughed up a whopping $100 million to keep the series going for an additional year, only to delight fans. Users thought they may never have to say goodbye to their beloved show, but since the new year started, disappointment set in. It seems as though there was no winning for Netflix though because in order to keep Friend going, the streaming service was forced to cancel several other movies and original series.

The popular comedy sitcom has a much anticipated return on HBO Max, which is set to launch in May, but until then Cox and her Friends have been posting to social media showing pictures of reunions and everything in between.