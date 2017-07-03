Witnesses Give Reports On Corinne Olympios’ Behavior After Sexual Encounter

Witnesses say Corinne Olympios was so drunk that she could hardly stand in the hours after hooking up with fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson.

Sources at the Mexican resort told TMZ that two hours after the sexual encounter, Corinne was "stumbling drunk, eyes closed, slurring badly and wearing her clothes inside out." One source said, "she was on a whole other level."

The incident between Corinne and DeMario went down last week. They were reportedly naked in the pool and were engaging in oral sex.

24-year-old Corinne Olympios is blaming the producers on the show for not stepping in and stopping the sexual encounter. Corinne says she was too drunk to properly give consent, and that she doesn't have any recollection of the events that transpired in the pool.

Bachelor In Paradise has been indefinitely shut down because of the incident after a third party alerted the producers.

"Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere," a source said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. "That's when a 'third party' felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. Demario and Corinne got home soon after."

Warner Bros. released a statement about shutting down production.

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," the statement continued. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Host Chris Harrison has also spoken out about the incident.

"By now, no doubt, you have heard that we have suspended production on this season's Bachelor in Paradise," Harrison said in his statement obtained by PEOPLE. "I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case. Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don't find that to be possible anymore."

He continued by saying: "Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here."

