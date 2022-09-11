CNN Anchor Slights Prince William and Kate Middleton, and People Are Not Happy

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, continue to mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II in public. On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet mourners. However, during CNN's coverage of the appearance, anchor Scott McLean referred to William and Middleton as "the other two royals." Based on the responses to the moment, Twitter users aren't pleased by the faux pas.

William, Middleton, Harry, and Markle all greeted well-wishers on Saturday days after Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. Given the reported drama between the two couples, it was surprising to see them put on a united front for the occasion. All four of the royals could be seen greeting those who had gathered at Windsor Castle, which was Elizabeth's residence in her last years. They then all got into the same vehicle and drove off.

CNN reporter referring to William and Kate as “the other two royals.” #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/tGRCbNv5uX — 1scrappervb (@1scrappervb) September 10, 2022

Fans couldn't help but notice that during CNN's coverage of the Fab Four's appearance, McLean referred to the future King and Queen as "the other two royals." Check out what fans are saying about the reference below.