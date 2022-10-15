Christopher Meloni Reveals He Can't Get Enough Nudity in His Life

Christopher Meloni wants the world to know that he is a fan of the naked form and being naked, and just general nakedness the likes most are uncomfortable experiencing. His Peloton ad gave some Law & Order fans pause, but it's nothing new for Meloni.

"Look, I am a big fan of nudity. I always have been, always, since I was a child. I think it's a sense of freedom," the actor explained to PEOPLE. "We're a little uptight in this country over that whole thing. How many nudist beaches do we have? Who doesn't love a good nudist beach? I do. I went nude in Spain."

Christopher Meloni: 'I'm 61 years old and a zaddy' https://t.co/1fxbd0pkdp pic.twitter.com/wKEqVouEAN — Page Six (@PageSix) October 12, 2022

The Law & Order: SVU alum, and current star of the franchise's Organized Crime spinoff, recently piqued interest in his human form due to the Peloton ad where he strips down. But he's had no issues in the past, especially when it comes to some of his more mature TV work. But that extends into his life too, which he told PEOPLE back in May regarding exercise in the nude.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," Meloni told the outlet. "[I] can do whatever I want. And I don't black out the window. And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."

This whole phase of Meloni's life has cemented him as a Zaddy with most onlookers, something he finds very entertaining. "It's a gas. It's fun," Meloni says. "I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

And one can assume he's riding that horse as naked as can be. Have to respect him because he's taking the spotlight on from his return to Law & Order after nearly a decade away. While Elliot Stabler is back in the NYPD fold, he is no longer the lynchpin of SVU, instead going undercover on Organized Crime.

Still, since his return, he's shared plenty of screen time with his former partner Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. A lot of their relationship has not gotten stale or boring, even if their stature within the NYPD has shifted.

