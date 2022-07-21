Christina Ricci Playing Harley Quinn in New Project

Christina Ricci is taking her talents to Gotham City. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that The Addams Family alum is leading the voice cast for Spotify and Warner Bros.' next audio series, Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind. Ricci will play Harley Quinn herself and is joined by Billy Magnussen as the Joker and Justin Hartley as Batman. Production on the series has already begun. It was developed by Homecoming writer and executive producer Eli Horowitz. Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind tells the story from Quinn's perspective instead of the Joker's. The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on, but instead of doing so, she falls for him and turns bad.

The logline for the project reads: "But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation Harleen can't afford. So when she meets 'Patient J,' a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever."

The project is the second audio series to be released as part of a multiyear licensing deal between Spotify and Warner Bros./DC. The first, Batman Unburied, reached No. 1 on Spotify's charts in 17 markets. It's already been renewed for a second season due to its quick success.

The news comes just a few months after it was announced that Ricci will be appearing in Netflix's new Wednesday series. While Ricci is known for playing a young Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, she will not be reprising the role. Her role will be kept a surprise until the series airs.

The new Wednesday series, which is a live-action show from Tim Burton, will star Jenna Ortega as Ricci's iconic character. The series will consist of eight episodes.