Chrissy Teigen's 'Flawless' Recreation of 'Barbie' Foot Scene Should Leave You Smiling

Chrissy Teigen has been celebrating this week, closing out things with a trip to Airbnb's Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu. While there, the Sports Illustrated model and influencer had to attempt Margot Robbie's foot scene from the trailer. The result was pretty hilarious and far from the "perfection" that husband John Legend commented below.

"Flawless," Teigen wrote in the caption, prompting plenty of comments and reactions, including from Barbie star America Ferrera dropping a laughing emoji. Teigen also shared some views inside the dream home in her Instagram Stories. Her five-year-old son Miles was enjoying himself with Ken's cowboy boots and hat, ditching his shirt to feel more like blonde mimbo.

Robbie had the benefit of Hollywood trickery and fantasy to make her high-heeled feet work for the big screen. "It was probably about eight takes. Wasn't that many," Robbie revealed in an interview with Fandango. "I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so I could get my feet out of them," she said. "And I was holding onto a bar. But that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."

Robbie did insist on her feet being the iconic feet in the shot. "I always try to do my own inserts," Robbie confirmed. The film hits theaters on July 21.

As for Teigen, her Barbie trip to the dream house comes on the heels of welcoming her fourth child with John Legend, celebrating the surrogate birth earlier in the month. Son Wren Alexander Stephens comes after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti back in January. The musician and former model are also parents to 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old son Miles, previously seen with the cowboy hat. The pair of births follow the tragic loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks back in September 2020.

According to Legend, things are going according to plan since Esti's birth. "Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend said. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult...They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."