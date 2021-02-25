Chloe Bennet's Instagram: Relive Her Best 2020 Snaps

Chloe Bennet may be best known for her role on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired its finale in August 2020, but she's also gained a following on social media. Currently, Bennet boasts over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Of course, more than a few of her snaps from 2020 involved Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. content. But, she has also posted a bevy of fun posts that all of her many fans and followers can engage with.

Some of those behind-the-scenes photos may make fans a bit emotional, as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D came to an end with Season 7. In advance of the show's series finale, Bennet spoke with Playboy about reading the final script for the very first time. "We get them very last-minute. I actually have video footage of me before reading it," Bennet recalled. "I don't know why I'm super dramatic, but I vividly remember the last script. I remember seeing it pop up in my e-mail — to have that finally pop up after seven years, knowing it was the last one, was pretty surreal. I kind of made a moment out of it: I lit a candle, I got a glass of wine, I read it, I cried."

Before Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D came to an end in August, fans were able to take a little trip down memory lane via Bennet's Instagram, which features plenty of shots related to her time on the series. Of course, Bennet's feed isn't just filled with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D-related content; the actor has posted several throwback shots and meaningful birthday messages that will make you want to click the follow button ASAP.