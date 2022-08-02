Cher Mourns Ex-Boyfriend Ron Zimmerman in Wake of His Death

Cher is mourning the loss of friend and former boyfriend Ron Zimmerman after the film and television producer and Marvel comic writer died of cancer on July 28. Following Zimmerman's passing at just 64 years old, the "Believe" singer took to Twitter to confirm Deadline's report of his death, noting that she had just gotten to see Zimmerman on the Wednesday before he passed.

"My friend Ronny died Today," she began her tweet. "Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday nite. Just finished Work & I'm beat." Many fans jumped in to console the Oscar winner, with one person replying, "So very sorry for your loss, my condolences and prayers." Another chimed in, "Sorry for your loss. Condolences. Light & Love be with you."

Zimmerman had a long and storied career in entertainment, but was best known for his role writing and producing Friday the 13th franchise and the 2001 science fiction film The One, which starred Jet Li and Jason Statham. Fans of The Howard Stern Show will recognize Zimmerman as a frequent guest of the radio show, as he was a close friend of Howard Stern.

Zimmerman's other TV credits included consulting producer on Disney Channel's Shake It Up, which kick-started the careers of stars like Bella Thorne and Zendaya, as well as writing credits on episodes of The Michael Richards Show, which was created by Spike Feresten, Gregg Kavet, Andy Robin, and Michael Richards. Zimmerman's other writing credits include The Simpsons, Justice League Unlimited and Charles In Charge. His other credits include Good Sports, Action, V.I.P., My Wife and Kids, and 'Til Death.

Also in Zimmerman's varied career was a successful stint at Marvel Comics after he was famously hired on The Howard Stern Show by then-Marvel Comic editor-in-chief Joe Quesada. Once at Marvel, Zimmerman famously wrote the Spider-Man: Get Kraven series as well as the Ultimate Adventure series, and he worked on the Punisher, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man. Perhaps most memorably, Zimmerman worked on Rawhide Kid, which was part of Marvel's mature readers MAX line. Rawhide Kid was a gay-innuendo cowboy character revival that definitely attracted attention when it debuted. The story also marked his final work at Marvel before moving on. Information about memorial plans has yet to be made public.