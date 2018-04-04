How Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Kept Things Sexy for 9 Years

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split on Monday night, but the duo left behind a plethora knowledge on how to keep a couple’s sex lives healthy.

The pair was always forthright about their sex lives over the years, never shying away from offering advice or sharing a confessional story or two with their fans.

Being in Tune With Their Bodies Comes With the Territory

It stands to reason that Dewan, as a dancer, would prioritize being in tune with her body, but it turns out that Tatum is the same way — perhaps for the same reason, as the two met while filming the 2006 dance movie Step Up.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” Dewan told Cosmopolitan. “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way… Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Communication Is Key

Both Tatum and Dewan admit that they had an instant attraction when meeting years ago, but both were hesitant to admit it.

However, they’re became better communicators, both in the bedroom and out.

“We get down. Me and Jenna have a great sex life… We communicate very well,” Tatum related to Cosmopolitan during an interview.

Scheduling Sex Is an Option

The couple admitted that though aligning their schedules could be stressful, they haven’t resorted to putting sex on the calendar. But nor were they opposed, and neither are we.

Scheduling sex is actually a great tip to prioritize connection in couples, and can be a real turn-on, too. The couple admitted they could see themselves scheduling sex in the future.

“We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” Dewan told Redbook.

She went on to say that keeping variety present in their sex life is important for all involved: “People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man?’ I do things to keep it fresh for myself… If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

Extending Athleticism to the Bedroom

Dewan has proven time and time again that she can do incredible things with her body… and Channing admited it’s a strength he sometimes took advantage of. When a bit of role-reversal is needed, Dewan steps up.

“I just lay there … She’s really athletic,” Tatum explained, leaving just a bit to the imagination.

Nap Naked

Before the Golden Globes, Tatum posted an Insta snap of Jenna napping in the nude…with apparent appreciation for his wife’s incredible figure.

t’s undeniable that she looks gorgeous, and while it may be a bit unorthodox, it’s certainly one way to remind your partner what they’re missing!

The Couple’s Breakup

Despite all this chemistry in the bedroom, the couple just could not make things work out.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

What Led to the Couple’s Breakup?

It is not exactly sure what led to the couple’s breakup. However, this announcement was allegedly just a formality.

According to multiple sources, however, the pair has actually been separated for months, with Tatum having moved out of the home he shared with Dewan and their four-year-old daughter, Everly.

“This has been a long time coming,” one insider told PEOPLE. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

What’s Next?

Should the couple go through with a divorce, millions would be at stake, due to Tatum’s high earnings.

According to Forbes, the actor likely made about $60 million for his various film roles in 2013, and about $29 million in 2015. In the last year, Tatum has also been promoting his own vodka brand, known as Born and Bred. His net worth is estimated at between $60 million and $80 million.

The custody of their daughter, Everly, will also be debated in the split.

For now, the couple is trying to keep a low-profile. However, Dewan is still going out in public, despite the increased attention.

TMZ caught Dewan leaving SoulCycle in West Hollywood on Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old was dressed in all black with gray Nikes and a pair of sunglasses. Reporters were not able to see if she was still wearing her wedding ring or if she has since abandoned it.