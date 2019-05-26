Cardi B: Plastic Surgeon Reveals Why Rapper Should ‘Relax’ After Latest Procedure

Cardi B admitted to having plastic surgery in early May, but it looks like she didn’t give herself enough time to recover and is paying for it now. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper had to cancel several concerts to heal after the procedures.

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett recently told Hollywood Life exercising vigorously — or in this case, performing — after going under the knife is a serious no-no. He explained that this can lead to serious issues, including “internal bleeding and extensive swelling.” The outlet noted that given the high-intensity of Cardi B‘s routines, it should come as a surprise to no one that she needed a little more time to get back to her old self.

“Extensive exercise (or performing) after surgery can cause internal bleeding and extensive swelling. We also advise patients not to drink alcohol or be around cigarette smoke post-procedure,” Barrett told Hollywood Life.

The surgeon advised Cardi B to “Rest!” He told Hollywood Life taking time to kick back a little after plastic surgery is key, noting that the body needs time to “heal.” Failure to do so, according to Barrett, can lead to “infection,” which would have to be treated with antibiotics or other care.

“Rest! The body needs time to relax and heal. Extensive exercise or raising the heart rate after surgery isn’t advised. If she is experiencing any post-procedure infection, she may be taking an antibiotic or have extended wound care if things aren’t healing right,” Barrett said.

A rep for Cardi B addressed her surgeries on May 21, admitting that she was “overzealous in getting back to work” after going under the knife. Doing so reportedly took a toll on Cardi B’s body, and doctors were forced to step in. The rapper was reportedly warned to abstain from performing for now and will be back on stage “in September.”

“She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” Cardi B’s rep said. “She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

Cardi B opened up about her plastic surgery issues while performing in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 5. She told the audience she should have canceled, according to TMZ, adding, “moving too much is going to f— up my lipo.” She went on with the show anyway, though.