Candace Cameron Bure Opens up About Her 'Healthy' Sex Life

Candace Cameron Bure didn't leave much to the imagination when it came to her activities with her husband in the bedroom. The former Full House star and husband Valeri Bure are still very intimate with each other, with the former sitcom star saying marriage sex gets a "bad rap."

"And maybe – it does happen for people within their marriage when that goes south – but [that's] all the more reason [to do it]," she told Mayim Bialik on the Blossom alum's podcast. "In our culture and society today, it's always like, 'Oh, you're married [for] 10 years, when was the last time you had sex?' That's always the joke, and it can be funny and I can roll with it."

The Fuller House star and ex-NHL star were brought together due to TV uncle Dave Coulier's influence, marrying in 1996 and going on to have three children, Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maks, 20. And while the mom of three loves her kids, sometimes they have to stomach the PDA and intimate talks.

"I'm not trying to, like, talk about my sex life ... or, like, gross my kids out," Cameron Bure said. "But I do think it's important to share what a healthy sex life within marriage can be just in saying, like, that that's important. It's an important part of the relationship that we make time for one another, that we still love each other physically, spiritually, mentally – all of the things. It all comes hand in hand."

"I'm a happier person and my husband's a happier person when we've had sex. ... We don't have a schedule for that," she continued, stressing that the spark is still alive and well in her relationship. She also detailed a bit of what makes her engines rev for her husband. "When there's that playfulness, like, there is nothing that makes me happier and more attracted to him," she added, noting humor was a love language for her and Bure.

This is far from the first time Cameron Bure has been open about her marriage. She has also been open about the tough times, telling Us Weekly in 2018 that the challenges come but can be easily deflated with a united front. "You really try to, I always say, put your spouse on a pedestal," she said. "And in return, you're hoping, which my husband does, we have the same respect for one another."