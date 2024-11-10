‘Buffy’ and ‘Spy Kids’ Actor Robert Vito Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Police recently arrested Robert Vito, an actor with several high-profile credits in his filmography, on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ. The arrest stems from an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, whose name was not released.

Vito, who played Rez in Spy Kids 3: Game Over, allegedly pushed his partner into an unspecified piece of furniture following an argument on Friday night. During the incident, Vito is also alleged to have thrown his son “onto the couch before knocking him down.”

Robert Vito in Spy Kids 3: Game Over (Credit: Troublemaker Studios)

Cops who responded to the scene reported that Vito had markings from from the altercations on her body. The child is said to be “just fine,” per TMZ. Vito was then taken into custody and charged with felony domestic violence. He is currently out on bond.

Vito has not commented on the alleged incident and charges as of press time.

Robert Vito also appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and other TV shows

In addition to appearing in Robert Rodriguez’s third Spy Kids movie, Vito also appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Bernie Mac Show, Port Charles and Chicago Hope. In Buffy, he was simply credited as “Cute Boy” in Season 6, Episode 1 “Bargaining (Part 1).”