Britney Spears Suffers Setback in Conservatorship Battle

A judge recently denied Britney Spears' request to take control of her life and her finances. In paperwork filed on June 30 by the Los Angeles Superior Court, it shows that the judge shot down the request by Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham III to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Variety reports that the documents state "the conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."

Ingham initially filed the request to remove Spears’ father in November 2020, revealing that his client was "afraid of her father" and would refuse to perform as long as her father controlled her career, assets, and personal autonomy. Back in November, Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend her father from the conservatorship but did not rule out the possibility of future petitions for his removal or suspension. Penny also appointed the financial company Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator of Spears' estate. Today's paperwork approves Bessemer Trust as the co-conservator, as well as reiterates Jamie's position as co-conservatory. It also reveals that Penny approved these decisions on June 30, after Spears gave her harrowing testimony about her life under the conservatorship.

Spears gave a 23-minute testimony during the conservatorship hearing on June 23, calling the current legal arrangement "abusive" and revealed that she was forced to perform while sick, was overmedicated with lithium against her will, was forced into rehab, and was not allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK, and I'm happy. It's a lie," Spears said. "I thought, just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

According to TMZ, Jamie filed legal paperwork to claim that he has not made any personal decisions for his daughter in her conservatorship for the past two years. Furthermore, he claims that his successor, Jodi Montgomery, has been in charge for some time now. Jamie also claims that "he has been cut off from communicating with" Spears and has not spoken to her in a long time. Jamie says that Spears did not have the "mental capacity" to make her own medical decisions when her lawyer filed a legal request to make Montgomery the singer's primary conservator. He states that the court did not find Spears to be "unable to consent to medical treatment," and he added that the court did make an order regarding this.

In a separate legal document, Jamie's lawyer states, "Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing." The attorney continues, "Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course." Finally, the lawyer writes, "It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears' testimony."