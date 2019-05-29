Brie Larson’s Latest Instagram Abs Photo Has Fans Commenting With the Fire Emoji

Brie Larson is showing off her superhero physique in a new Instagram photo, and fans are loving it.

Larson, who stars in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, posted a skin-filled snap on Monday that showed herself posing in an artsy Polaroid picture.

The 29-year-old actress is seen flashing her abs in a stylish black two-piece. She accessorizes with a leopard-print coat.

In the post’s caption, she included a powerful quote from author Rachel Cusk’s 2014 novel Outline.

“But what other people thought was no longer of any help to me,” Larson quoted. “Those thoughts only existed within certain structures, and I had definitively left those structures.”

The comment section lit up under the snap, with numerous all caps reactions such as “GOD IS REAL AND IT’S A WOMAN,” “BRIE CAN STEP ON ME AND I’D THANK HER” and “UR SO PRETTY MISS PLEASE,” becoming the top-liked responses.

As of press time, more than 840,000 users have liked the photo.

While Larson is living large in that photo, she was not always in such a well-off position. She recently told the Today that she was virtually broke until her 2015 film Room took off and earned her an Oscar.

“I’ve been broke a dozen times. When you look at it, it kind of makes sense, or my IMDb maybe looks consistent, but really there’s large gaps of time with three auditions a day — still,” Larson said. “Even before Room came out, I was stressing about money,” the actress continued, referencing the 2015 movie that won her a Best Actress Oscar. “It’s not that long ago at all!”

However, money was the only thing that Larson received from playing Carol Danvers, the Marvel Comics superhero aptly named Captain Marvel. As she recently told PEOPLE, the role also helped her discover a newfound voice and confidence.

“Carol changed my life and the movie hasn’t even come out yet,” Larson said ahead of Captain Marvel’s premiere. “Getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her. I’ve been very open about the fact I’m an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I’m excited to share her with the world.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are still in theaters. Larson can also be seen in Unicorn Store, a new Netflix movie she starred in and directed.

