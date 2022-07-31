Beyoncé's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion: Peek Inside

Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, is now in stores. Although it is her first solo album since Lemonade in 2016, she was very busy in the interim. One of those big projects was the 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign. The main commercial featured her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The Orum House was sold to Eric Wu, CEO and co-founder of Opendoor, in April 2022, reports Dirt. He shelled out $32.3 million, evidence that seller Dang Bodiratnangkura struggled to find a buyer. It was originally put up for sale at $56 million before being cut to $42 million last year.

The mansion was designed by architect Zoldan Pali, who also designed the Pantages Theater and the Getty Villa. The Orum House is a three-story home that appears to "float" above Los Angeles from its foundation on the Santa Monica Mountains foothills. It offers stunning views of the Getty Center, Downtown Los Angeles, and all the way to Long Beach. The mansion has 18,800 feet of interior space and 6,000 square feet of deck. There are also nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

New owners would also have plenty of space to entertain. There is a private theater with Dolby Atmos sound, an expansive formal living room, a formal dining room, parking for 30 cards, and a 1,000-bottle glass wine room. The property also includes a chef's kitchen, butler's kitchen, and an outdoor kitchen. Outside, there are fire-pit lounges, a mirror-image pool and spa, and a massive indoor/outdoor fitness center. You can find two massage rooms and a steam room outside.