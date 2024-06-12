Beloved Singer/TV Personality Rose-Marié Dead at 68

Northern Irish singer Rose-Marie Kane has died. Kane passed away recently passed away at her second home in Blackpool, according to a message shared to her Facebook page. She was 68. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with heavy hearts & enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved Rose-Marie, in her beloved second home of Blackpool," the statement, shared on June 7, read. "Rest in Peace, dear heart."

Originally from County Down, Rose-Marie released a total of 19 albums – scoring hits with singles like "When I Leave The World Behind," "Let The Rest Of The World Go By," and "All The Love (In The World)" – throughout her decades-long career, was voted Most Popular Singer at the International Music Awards, and also sold out the London Palladium on multiple occasions, per the BBC. She also appeared in the Royal Variety Show, was a former judge in the BBC talent show Go For It, and appeared on Shooting Stars, Doctors, Big Brother's Little Brother, and more.

According to Belfast-based radio and TV presenter Robin Elliott, who said he was "totally devastated," Rose-Marie was working on her 20th album at the time of her passing. He told the Belfast Telegraph, "She had so much to look forward to. She was in the studio recording a new album, there was a TV documentary being made about her, life was good." He added that her passing was "so sudden," as the last time he had seen her, Rose-Marie was "in great form...I just can't believe this has happened. I've known her for a hell of a long time, I first met her in the 90s. I worked on a TV show with her called Something for the Weekend for the BBC, and then over the years our paths crossed many times."

Paying tribute to the entertainer, former BBC Radio Bedfordshire station editor, Mike Gibbons, said, "It was a real joy to have Rose-Marie as one of our guest presenters, working particularly with the Irish and country music communities in Luton and the three counties, of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. She was a great, intuitive presenter and everybody loved her."