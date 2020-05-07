Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows off His Flexibility in New Video

Arnols Schwarzenegger's got jokes! The Terminator actor posted a video of himself to Instagram showing off his flexibility. However, if fans wait until the end, they'll notice he's just pulling everyone's leg — no pun intended.

"Flexibility is as important as the pump," the 72-year-old captioned the video. With a cigar in his mouth, he starts talking to his viewers saying, "Flexibility is just as important as weight training itself," he starts off. During this video, it appears as if Schwarzenegger is sitting on top of his kitchen island in a sweats, a t-shirt and sneakers on while he does the splits. "So here we go," he says before he tells everyone to "suck it in" as he starts to bend over towards each foot as he stretches it out. But in the end, he walks away saying, "Anyway, I feel very flexible today," while the pair of legs sits on the counter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on May 7, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

The actor has been letting his followers in on how he's keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic while being forced to stay at home and quarantine. In mid-March, he posted a video of himself feeding his donkey and miniature pony Whiskey and LuLu, while encouraging people to stay inside. "See the important thing is that you're staying at home, because there's a curfew now," he said. "No one is allowed out, especially someone who is like 72 years old. After you're 65 you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California, so we stay home and we eat here."

"... See that's what we do, we don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here. We just eat. With Whiskey and LuLu, we have a good time, we get entertained," he concluded before complementing LuLu's smile. Later that month, the actor decided to donate $1 million dollars towards the Frontline Responders Funds that helps medical staff purchase much needed medical supplies to help keep safe. He shared the news in a post where he detailed that he "never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are," instead, saying he thinks everyone should do their part in helping "make things better." He added a link to a GoFundMe page where he raised over $4.5 million at that time for critical supplies.