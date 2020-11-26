Ariel Winter: All the Best Instagram Photos of the 'Modern Family' Star
Best known for her role as the fearless and neurotic Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons, actress Ariel Winter has grown into a force among young Hollywood. With the help of social media and a clever social awareness across the spectrum of women's issues, the 22-year-old has also managed to be outspoken on an array of issues, including body image — something she has been resolute on for the last five years.
After having a breast reduction surgery in 2015, the Californian began speaking out about confidence and self-love amid sharing empowering photos of herself on her Instagram official account. While some might think Winter has taken her self-love movement too far — like, her estranged mother, who told InTouch she wishes Winter wouldn't "expose herself" — men and women can't get enough of the Modern Family star's positive attitude, while encouraging her to be herself.
"We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed," Winter told Glamour magazine. "The internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am and that I am disgusting … I really felt bad about myself. I didn't feel happy. I just kept saying, 'What am I going to wear? There's nothing for me to wear at the beach, at the pool.'"
Being herself and rocking the best, bold swimsuits around are total goals, but Winter is a lot more than that. As a star that sizzles on and off on-screen, giving us the ultimate empowering inspiration we all need, scroll through to see some of the actress's best snapshots shared to her official Instagram that we cannot get enough of.
'Didn't see ya there...'
While Winter loves the term "role model," she doesn't want to think too much of the pressures that associate itself with the feeling as she mentioned at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.
"People put too much pressure on people to be perfect and to portray that image, when really what we should be aspiring to is having role models that should be themselves because people make mistakes," she said, according to Yahoo! "They are human, and I think that's really important. That's what I aim to be is just me."prevnext
An evening with drinks
Opening up about her decision to get a breast reduction, Winter admits that she talked to several friends about it, but was "confused" when a lot stated she should "keep it a secret."prevnext
Cotton candy cute
"I kind of was confused by that question because to me it was not something to hide. I don't think anyone should have to hide anything in general for fear of being scrutinized. I didn't want to not tell anybody and then have another million stories [say], 'What happened to Ariel? She looks so different,'" she told Glamour of her breast reduction.
"And I also think there's some good that can come from [telling] my story. It's something that I did to better my life and better my health, and I think that can benefit a lot of young girls. I have felt happier with myself than I ever have."prevnext
Talking double standards
"I feel like people put so much emphasis on [how revealing my Instagrams are]. Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything," she told Yahoo! style. "Nobody cares. When we try to be free and post what we want, it's like, look at that slut on social media. That's not what it is. We're proud of our bodies. We're proud of who we are. We're made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it's a little revealing, whatever."prevnext
Afternoon naps of confidence
Winter's confidence was hard-earned. Growing up in the spotlight at the tender age of 11 in today's social media age forced the California native to wear a thick skin, because even a pre-teen wasn't immune to body shaming from strangers online. She says she "always felt like crap" about herself before her breast reduction — she was size 32F. But even after the surgery, she said she still feels self-conscious, especially next to her best friend, whom she describes as "super tall and skinny."
"It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard," she told Refinery29. "But I've learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”prevnext
A pop of color!
During the offseason from filming Modern Family, Winter likes to change her hair color up while she's not acting as Alex Dunphy. In May, she chose a bold, vibrant shade of red — and even added extensions. We can't help but think the gorgeous red color helps her look like a Disney princess — specifically, a certain redheaded mermaid of the same name. Last year, the actress sported the redhead look for three months before changing back to dark.
Winter's hair colorist, Tabitha Dueñas, told PEOPLE that after the young actress ended Modern Family, she could finally change up her look, telling the outlet it took about seven hours for her to change up the color. "With 'Modern Family's long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants," Dueñas said. "She said she never wants to go back to black."
Standing up to the bullies...
When it comes to standing up to online trolls, Winter is adamant on shutting them down. "I really had to stand up and make it a point to fight back against people who were not only body shaming, but also slut-shaming … taking aim at people that weren't doing anything wrong and making comments that were so harmful and distressing for absolutely no purpose," she told SELF magazine in 2017.prevnext
Role model in 'Modern Family' co-star Sofia...
Fell asleep on some wrapping paper today 10/10 would NOT recommend
Perhaps Winter has drawn some of her strength and positive energy from Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara. "I had a great role model in Sofia [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like," she told SELF. "She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or ‘Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'"prevnext
Hot dogs and baguettes
"It was definitely a journey for me to learn to accept my body. I finally said to myself, 'This is who I am," Winter said at EW's pre-Emmy party in 2016, per SELF magazine. There's no way I'm changing, and I should learn to love and accept it.' And I did. It just took me awhile."prevnext
Be your own boss...
This one sums it up for us. Learning to love your body despite criticism from others can take time, just as Winter has learned over the years, but when you do, you get to take fun pictures like this. Winter's confidence shines through in everything she does, but we especially loves when she takes the time to share her positive, empowering thoughts with the masses. We need more attitudes like hers in this world.0comments
Take it from Winter herself, back in 2016 after she had her breast reduction surgery: "My surgery got a lot of criticism from some people, but I'm happier for it. In the end, I think it's all about how you feel — not what other people think!"
She echoed those sentiments, adding: "If people don't like it, unfollow me. If you're so offended, why do you look at it? Don't take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don't care."
when you see your haters in real life or in your comments 🤷🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ #tbt