Anne Heche's Son Makes New Legal Request After Judge's Ruling

Anne Heche's son, Homer Heche Laffoon, is using his new legal victory to "expand his authority" over his mother's estate. According to Entertainment Tonight, court documents show that the 20-year-old filed an ex-parte application with the Superior Court of California seeking to expand authority as the special administrator of the estate.

As ET notes, Laffoon calls the request "necessary" due to his mother's "tangible personal property" within the estate needing to be moved as soon as possible. It is located in her apartment and any delay could mean "additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate."

The request comes two weeks after Laffoon was granted the right to overlook his mother's estate. This came after Heche's ex-James Tupper attempted to appoint himself the guardian of his son, Atlas, via petition in court. Atlas is the 13-year-old son of Tupper and Heche and brother to Homer Laffoon.

"We are pleased -- but not surprised -- with the court's ruling this morning denying James' petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas," Laffoon's lawyer said. "We look forward to the court resolving Homer's petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

Judge Lee R. Bogdanoff said that Laffoon is fit to be the person in charge of the estate and there is no precedent to deny him. Tupper's disagreement with the decision stems from his belief that the sibling's relationship will be strained without a neutral party in charge of the estate.

Tupper has until Oct. 20 to file an objection to the ruling and the next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30. The judge has already reinforced the idea that the estate should be split 50-50 between the siblings.

With the new application, Laffoon is seeking a bond of $800,000 as part of his need to act on checks made payable to Heche before they end up voided. He also has the authority to "collect all claims, rents and other income belonging to the estate; commence and maintain or defend suits and other legal proceedings" and to "request and receive copies of [the estate's] financial records."

He will also be in charge of any management and interests related to the actress' book, Call Me Anne, before its release in January 2023. Heche passed away in August after a fiery crash that left her with serious burns, smoke inhalation, and more.