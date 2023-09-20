Alix Earle Addresses 'Homewrecker' Accusations After Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo Drama

TikToker Alix Earle is trying to dispel rumors concerning her love life. It has been rumored that Earle, who has been linked to NFL player Braxton Berrios since early this year, started a romance with Berrios before he and his ex, Sophia Culpo, reportedly ended their two-year romance in March. In an interview with Alex Cooper on the September 20 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alix spoke with the host about social media users calling her a "mistress" and a "homewrecker," which Alix described as "triggering."

"When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, 'Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,'" she said. "I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f— would I do that? No, they were not together." Though Earle did not mention any names as part of her explanation of how the cheating accusations started, she elaborated on the details of how it came about. "I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online and I was seen hanging out with this guy," she continued. "So, everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me."

(Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

But as the social media star noted, she asked "for the receipts right away." "I was probably more psycho than she was," Earle explained. "I was like there's just no f— way this happened. I was checking everything. We have probably been over this probably a hundred and ten times because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously of course, you'll probably do that to me too and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn't be able to live with myself."

Following two years of dating, in March, Culpo confirmed she and Braxton had broken up. Approximately three months later, it appears that the Culpo Sisters star appeared to shade the rumored relationship between her ex and Earle but later clarified that her since-deleted comment "really wasn't that deep."

In terms of the NFL player, he opened up about his past romance soon afterward, saying that he had been in a "good" and "healthy" relationship for two years, but in the end, things "just weren't working out." "It had nothing to do with anything else," he said in a June video on his Instagram Story. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter."