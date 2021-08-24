Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Mourn Death of Family Friend

✖

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, are mourning the loss of their friend. On Instagram, both Roker and Roberts paid tribute to Anthony Scotto Sr., who died at the age of 87, per Texas News Today. In both of their messages, they specifically sent their love to their good friend, Anthony Scotto Jr., regarding the loss of his father.

The Today anchor posted a photo of himself and Scotto Jr., noting that it was taken during "happier times." In his caption, Roker wrote that he was thinking of the entire Scotto family in light of the loss of the family patriarch. He captioned the photo, which depicted the two men posing together while at a function, "In happier times with good friend, @anthonyscottojr who just lost his dad, Anthony Scotto, Sr. Our entire family sends condolences and prayers to the Scotto’s. We have fond memories of Dad Scotto sitting in the front of @frescobyscotto with his beloved wife, Marion."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

As for Roberts, she posted a photo of herself, her and Al's son Nicholas, and the Scotto family on Instagram. Her photo came alongside a moving caption in which she expressed her condolences for the Scotto family. She began, "Sending our deepest condolences and love to dear friends, The Scottos, as they cope with the loss of their towering and tenacious patriarch who had a tender touch."

Roberts continued to open up about Scotto Sr., writing that he was "a true gentleman and kind soul who brought warmth and charm into any space." She added, "He and Marion spread their arms wide …offering mom and dad love to more than their own children. We mourn your loss and also celebrate a beautiful life."

Texas News Today reported that Scotto Sr. was a former Brooklyn-based union leader and that he was called the "capo of the Gambino family." His daughter, Rosanna Scotto, who is a news anchor on Good Day New York, announced the news of his death on Sunday. She wrote, alongside a photo of her father, "We are broken hearted to share the passing of Anthony M Scotto 87 years, beloved husband of Marion Scotto and father of Rosanna, Anthony jr, John, and Elaina, and grandfather to Jenna, Louis, Anthony, Gabriella, Danny, Julia, Bianca and Andrew."