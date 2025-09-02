Actor Speaks out After Fans Raise 6-Figure Sum for Him After Cancer Diagnosis

Keith Leak Jr. is filled with gratitude after fans and friends raised more than $330,000 for his medical treatment following the return of the Smosh star’s cancer.

The actor and YouTube personality confirmed last month that doctors had found cancer in his diaphragm and liver following his 2023 surgery to remove a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST).

In the days that followed, a GoFundMe set up for Leak’s treatment by his Smosh co-host Noah Grossman has raised $337,468 — more than twice its $150,000 goal.

“This last week has been filled with so much love,” Leak wrote on Instagram on Aug. 26. “To raise $330K and counting in such a short period of time is beyond crazy in all the best ways. Thanks to everyone who donated, prayed, sent kind words, and shared my story. It feels good to know ppl care about my life when at times I lost hope.”

Leak confirmed on Aug. 19 that his cancer had returned, writing on Instagram at the time, “As many of you know my cancer has returned. The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 larger sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver).”

Grossman revealed on Leak’s GoFundMe that the content creator “will need daily medicine, weekly labs, monthly scans, and possibly more surgeries” to fight the cancer this time around.

“That is why we are reaching out to the larger community that knows and loves Keith,” he continued. “All of the donations are going directly to Keith for him to use as he needs while he battles cancer. Your contribution or spreading the word about this fundraiser is monumentally helpful and can quite literally save his life. Please help our friend! THANK YOU!”

Noah Grossman and Keith Leak Jr. attend Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Leak first announced he had been diagnosed with a 10-inch Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor in April 2021, undergoing surgery to remove the tumor in July 2023. Following the procedure, Leak took to social media to share that “after a two year battle I can officially say I KICKED CANCERS ASS!!!!”



On June 25 of this year, however, Leak revealed on his Double Take podcast that he was “pretty sure [his] tumor has come back.”

“I do not feel good, y’all. I’m pretty sure my tumor has come back,” Leak told Grossman at the time. “I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow.”

He revealed that “sometimes it’s hard to walk” and “get out of bed,” and his “neck hurts,” saying, “Cancer’s back, people,” confessing, “As light as I’m trying to make it now, y’all, if you guys knew how I truly felt on the inside, it wouldn’t be a laughing matter.”