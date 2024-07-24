D'yan Forest, an 89-year-old stand-up comedian, fell victim to a senseless assault on the streets of Manhattan. The unprovoked attack occurred on July 10 near the West Village neighborhood Forest has called home for nearly six decades.

Forest, who will celebrate her 90th birthday at the end of the month, recounted the harrowing experience. "I'm looking at the light, waiting for it to change. And all of a sudden, whammo! I didn't know what happened," she shared, per CBS News. The incident unfolded just before 9 a.m. as Forest was returning to her apartment after her regular swim class.

According to law enforcement, an unidentified woman approached Forest from behind and delivered a forceful punch to her face at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 11th Street. The assailant, described as having a medium complexion with cornrow braids and wearing a tank top and shorts adorned with a Jurassic Park logo, fled the scene immediately after the attack, reported the AP.

The impact left Forest disoriented and in pain. "I just felt it was my eye, and I thought, oh my God, even my nose didn't get it. And I just had Botox the day before," Forest joked to CBS News. She added, "People picked me up and sat me on the bench, but I couldn't see out of my left eye."

Paramedics swiftly transported Forest to a local hospital for treatment. The comedian's primary concern throughout the ordeal was her upcoming performance. "I thought I'd lost my eye ... And all I was thinking of the whole time was, I got a show in two weeks," she admitted.

Forest, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest working female comedian, has been a fixture in the Greenwich Village comedy scene since 1966. She said this incident marks her first encounter with such violence in her beloved neighborhood, aside from witnessing the tragic events of 9/11 from her rooftop.

The attack has left Forest shaken and more cautious. "I walk around the village now and I don't go near anybody. I don't want to be near anybody," she told the AP. However, despite the physical and emotional trauma, Forest is determined to take the stage for her July 29 nightclub show.

Fortunately, Forest's eye is on the mend. "My eye was totally red and horrible. But now at least I can go on stage without a black eye," she said.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect in hopes of apprehending the perpetrator. This incident contributes to a disturbing trend, as recent NYPD data reveals a 10% increase in felony assaults against individuals over 65 from 2021 to 2022, reported CBS News.

As Forest recovers, she remains committed to bringing laughter to her audiences, proving that even in the face of adversity, the show must go on. As Forest stated, "I'm scared. I just, you know, I'm looking around," but she's not letting fear stop her from performing.