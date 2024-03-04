TV Personality Worries Fans With 'Unexpected Hospital Stay'

Christina Trevanion was recently faced with "an unexpected hospital stay." The BBC personality, who appears on the TV shows Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, let her fans in on her rough February in a Tuesday Instagram post. Trevanion post a photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV. She also held a copy of Francesca Cartier Brickell's book The Cartiers.

In the post's caption, the TV personality did not elaborate on her situation, only that this medical scare was not something she saw coming. She also expressed gratitude to the nurses at the unspecified facility.

"Adieu February and good riddance frankly!" Trevanion wrote. "An unexpected hospital stay meant an unusual opportunity to catch up on some good reading. Safe to say I was not a patient patient… but thanks to the TLC of some incredible nurses (you know who you are!) I am now back in fine fettle. Roll on blustery March, your lighter nights and slightly longer days…. Anyone else longing for some warmer weather??"

She went on to add hashtags for phrases like "Nurses rock" "roll on spring"and "longing for springtime."

Brickell responded to the post, writing, "Glad the book provided some distraction! Hope you feel better soon."

Trevanion's fans and friends sent over well wishes, too. One person commented, "Blimey doesn't sound like fun . Hopefully on the mend !"

A second added, "Glad to see you're better now. I've had a couple of long stays myself in the last few years, I agree they're not much fun!," while a third commented, "Get well soon Christina,so we can see more of you on tv."

