Victoria Beckham Ripped for Furloughing Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Victoria Beckham is facing criticism after the former Spice Girls singer’s fashion company furloughed approximately 30 staff members amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, a spokesperson for Beckham confirmed that those staff members will be furloughed for at least two months on "an enhanced package"” That "enhanced package," according to the Daily Mail, will utilize the government's job retention scheme, which will allow them to be paid 80 percent of their typical salary. Beckham will pay the remaining 20 percent herself.

"Like many, Victoria has reluctantly had to furlough staff members. It wasn't a decision she took lightly but, for the long-term stability and profitability of the company, it had to be done," a source confirmed to The Sun. "She has been personally keeping all her team involved with emails the whole way through, and has put all of the staff involved on enhanced furlough packages. She has even forgone her own salary in order to lead from the front."

Although Beckham is reportedly opting to forego her own salary and her furloughed staff members will still be receiving an income, many people took issue with Beckham's decision to utilize the government's job retention scheme. Many slammed her for taking advantage of the taxpayer-funded scheme, instead believing that she should be using her own wealth to pay her staff. Many also pointed to the combined net worth of both Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, and the fact that they recently purchased a $24 million condo in Miami. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the announcement.