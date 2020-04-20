Josh Brolin Under Fire for Visiting Dad James and Stepmom Barbra Streisand During Pandemic

✖

Josh Brolin found himself under fire recently for a very specific reason. As The Guardian reported, many criticized the actor after he visited his father, James Brolin, and stepmother, Barbra Streisand, amidst a lockdown period in California during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sicario actor previously posted a photo (that has since been deleted) in which he, his wife Kathryn, and their one-year-old daughter Westlyn posed on an outdoor patio. Brolin, who wore a mask in the snap, captioned the photo with, “There’s nothing like a good meeting up with family when all you can hear is a distant muffling of what used to be called words." Now, after users took issue with Brolin visiting his father and stepmother whilst this lockdown is in place, the actor has taken to Instagram to address the criticism.

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility … I think it was irresponsible," Brolin explained in a video. “You know, it’s hard to be honest sometimes … and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up’ … The responses brought me back to my own truth and it’s humbling as hell, man.” He then went on to seemingly address the counter-protests going on against self-quarantine measures by saying, “I know there’s some people out there that [have] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that’s created from your own psychic weight."

Brolin ended his message by noting that he does take responsibility for his actions. “I do feel responsible to my fellow man, period," he said. "I am not an advocate of anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this, even if we go overboard.” In his caption for the video, he even thanked his followers for pointing out his lockdown mistake and urged everyone to take social distancing measures seriously.

Brolin is currently self-isolating with his wife, Kathryn, and their young daughter. Not only has he showcased how his quarantine is going on Instagram, but he has also penned messages filled with hope amidst this difficult time. On March 24, he addressed this pandemic by writing a lengthy message that he began with, "This storm we are navigating through, I accept."