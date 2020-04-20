Drew Carey Reveals He 'Forgave' Man Who Allegedly Killed His Ex-Fiancee Dr. Amie Harwick

Drew Carey says that he has forgiven Gareth Pursehouse, the man who is charged with murdering his ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick. The Price Is Right host made the stunning revelation during a Friday appearance on The Talk @ Home, during which he opened up about the toll Harwick’s death has had on him and his journey to forgiveness.

"After Amie's murder, I took a week off. Really, I couldn't function," Carey said, according to Us Weekly. "My first day back we taped the high school show for 'Kids Week.' It was all high school kids. It was my very first show back, and everybody knew what happened to me. And so I took time during the break to talk to these kids."

"I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. I did it as soon as I could, right away because he was mentally ill, the guy was abused when he was a kid and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that," he explained. "You know, I wish he never did it, or I wish he never met her. When you forgive people, that doesn't mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend."

The game show host added that he thought it was "important" for people to hear, explaining that he tries to "practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love." Acknowledging that he falls "short all the time," Carey said that "the closest you can get to that, the better you are."

Harwick, 38, died on Feb. 15 after she was thrown from a third floor balcony of her home. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that there was evidence of forced entry into her home and signs of a struggle. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, in an autopsy report, later determined that Harwick had died from blunt force injuries to the head and torso as well as manual strangulation. The report also noted that Harwick sustained wounds on her fingers and hands "consistent with a combination of defense and assault type wounds, suggestive of an altercation."

Pursehouse, who had previously dated Harwick, was arrested and charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. On Thursday of last week, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, Page Six reports. He is to return to court on June 24.