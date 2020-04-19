Sofia Vergara's Niece Claudia Looks Identical to Her in Swimsuit Selfie

Modern Family fans are well aware that Sofia Vergara isn't just beautiful, but she's incredibly talented, as well. Apparently, those traits run in the family. On April 1, Vergara's niece, Claudia Vergara, posted a short clip of herself lounging in a bikini while she rests in a hammock. And you'll be struck by just how much she looks like her famous aunt.

In her Instagram post, Claudia can be seen wearing a strappy, one-piece black swimsuit while she enjoys the sun outside. Just like her aunt, Claudia's gorgeous brunette locks were on full display. Her caption, which was written in Spanish, appeared to indicate that this clip was taken on one of her last normal days before engaging in self-quarantine. She ended her caption by utilizing a couple of hashtags, writing, "#staysafe" and "#stayhome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

Weeks after Claudia posted a swimsuit shot on Instagram, Vergara posted a throwback snap on her own Instagram. On her social media account, the Modern Family actor posted a throwback photo from the '80s which showcased her in a yellow one-piece swimsuit. Her post just goes to show fans how similar she and her niece actually look, as both pulled out truly stunning swimwear looks.

Vergara has been fond of posting throwback moments as of late. On Tuesday, she posted a couple of clips from her days as a host of the '90s travel show, Fuera De Serie. In one clip, the actor could be seen donning a bikini on the beach while she discusses some facts about El Salvador. Vergara appeared on the program from 1995 to 1998 alongside Argentinian TV personality Fernando Fiore. As a result of her time on the travel show, Vergara became a household name throughout Latin America.

Of course, American audiences know that Vergara has made a name for herself thanks to her work on Modern Family, which originally premiered in 2009. In mid-April, after 11 hilarious and heartfelt seasons, the show aired its series finale. In advance of the series finale, Vergara spoke with Australia's Daily Telegraph (as obtained via Hola!), where she said that her time on the ABC series "was the dream job and if I could do it all again I would and I wouldn't change anything. Everything was perfect – the scripts, the cast, the writers... We became a family so it's hard to say goodbye."