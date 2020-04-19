‘One World: Together at Home’ Viewers Think Jessie J Lives in a Hotel

One World: Together at Home, which aired on Saturday, saw a ton of musicians joining forces in order to help coronavirus relief efforts. During the special, singers such as Jessie J not only addressed viewers, but she also treated them to performances of "Bang Bang" and "Flashlight." While many were focused on her vocals, there were others who couldn't help but hone in on one very specific part of her performance — the location of it. According to the Daily Mail, fans took to social media in order to share their thoughts regarding whether Jessie J's performance took place in a luxury hotel or not.

Jessie J donned a striped brown top and gold hoops for the remotely-produced event and could be seen sitting in what appeared to be a living room filled with impressive-looking furniture pieces. As the Daily Mail noted, fans were so impressed by Jessie J's lavish abode that some even wondered whether she was actually residing in a hotel. One viewer noted online that "Damnnn Jessie J just went #PitchPerfect on everyone. Her house also looks like a Marriott lobby." Other fans were simply awestruck by the room, with another viewer writing, "Jessie J's home is gorgeous and I'm now very jealous." Regardless of whether she was performing from a hotel or the comfort of her home, Jessie J still took some time to engage in a positive cause amidst this difficult time. The proceeds from One World: Together at Home campaign will go towards the fight against COVID-19.

Jessie J's appearance on One World: Together at Home comes shortly after some major news was announced about her love life. On April 4, it was reported that the singer and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum had split. The news of their split came about four months after they originally parted ways after a year of dating.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE. “It’s totally amicable.” When the couple split in December, a source shared that the two didn't work out because of timing and their busy schedules. At the time, the source told PEOPLE, “He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”