50 Hottest Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2019

By Lily Rose

Did you think you were the only one dropping fire selfies on Instagram? Clearly, you're not following these celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and other famous faces (including some from outside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians realm) have posted some of the absolute hottest Instagrams of 2019 — and maybe of all time. We're talking, face-melting-ly hot selfies, fit pics, bikini shots and more.

We're also talking thirst traps, power poses and Facetuned-enhanced snatched waists from the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Cardi B (pictured, above).

And with the over-filtered photos of the 2000s and late 2010s gone, here are the absolute best au-naturel smiles from some of your favorite names, such as Miley Cyrus (pictured, above), Drake, Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne.

Are you ready like Rihanna? Because it's time to put Aunt Linda and her photos of your cousin's baby shower on mute, and check out the hottest celebrity Instagrams of 2019.

Rihanna

@interviewmag

Me-OWRihanna looks paw-sitively purr-fect in this photo from her shoot with Interview magazine

Cardi B

LET ME HEAR YOU SAY ! Fit by @bryanhearns I weight 118 pounds now I need some food and 🍆🍆

Rap queen Cardi B absolutely dazzles in her rhinestone-covered western wear. 

Maren Morris

strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week... 🌼 // 📷: @harpersmithphoto

Maren Morris sends tongues wagging as she teases her Playboy interview via Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

beach you to it 🌊

It doesn't matter what angle Kylie Jenner is getting a photo from, she always looks incredible. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Date with @khloekardashian 🖤

Lady in leather! No one looks as polished (or as hot) as Kourtney Kardashian in this skin-tight, black tube dress.

Halle Berry

Leveled up, Circa ‘66.

Halle Berry posted this photo on her 53rd birthday to remind us all to be grateful that she was born -- and we are! 

Khloé Kardashian

♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength

Khloe Kardashian may be focusing on herself this summer, but all we can focus on is her abs. True's mama is looking good. 

Kendall Jenner

last night at @vanityfair

Leggy model and reality star Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to make an entrance on Vanity Fair's red carpet. 

Bella Thorne

Who wants to be my girlfriend?

If this photo doesn't make you want to be Bella Thorne's girlfriend, we don't know what will.

Emily Ratajkowski

Our Brick is SOLD OUT. Shop the rest of the stuff now. @inamoratawoman

Emily Ratajkowski looks unreal in this shot from February 2019.

Hailey Bieber

missing my morning cup of ☕️☕️ in 🇯🇲

Who looks this good drinking a cup of coffee in the morning? Only Hailey Bieber, of course. 

Selena Gomez

Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film

Selena Gomez looks dreamy and lit from within during a sunset boat ride. 

Miley Cyrus

This shot that Miley Cyrus (probably) took with a selfie timer looks like something out a Vogue photo shoot. 

Demi Lovato

If Bora Bora is heaven on Earth, then Demi Lovato is clearly an angel. 

Beyoncé

This photo of Beyoncé at the premiere for the 2019 Lion King remake may be even better than the movie itself.

Lizzo

I’m not bad, I was just drawn this way.. 😏😘

Lizzo practically melts faces with her scalding-hot look at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sophie Turner

@wellahairusa getting my hair recharged and ready #ForTheThrone. 👑#AskForWella #WellaHair #ad @wellahair

Those eyes 👀. Sophie Turner certainly turns heads with this look from April 2019.

Priyanka Chopra

🧡 #Cannes2019

The addition of hubby Nick Jonas helps to make this Priyanka Chopra pic red hot. 

Zendaya

An all-over zodiac printed silk suit...why not? #TommyxZendaya

Zendaya looks like an absolute boss as she shows off a look from her collaboration with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in this Instagram from February 2019. 

Chrissy Teigen

feels off-brand but going for it

Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen still knows how to work the heck out of a swimsuit. 

Bella Hadid

First she’s sour , then she’s sweet 🍭 by @livincool in @michaelkors for @cfda

We could swim forever in the pools of Bella Hadid's eyes. 

Gigi Hadid

This space-themed photo of Gigi Hadid is truly out of this world. 

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is working every inch of her body (to her fingertips!) in this photo, and it is absolutely fire 🔥.

Taylor Swift

🦋

Taylor Swift used this photo to promote her new album Lover, but it may as well have promoted her abs. 

Ariana Grande

manuka honey pops, vocal rest, steam & water. luh you, boston. thank u again.

No one but Ariana Grande can rock this blousy white outfit, be sick and still look this good.

Katy Perry

#TBT to that time I watered my heart garden with my heartbroken tears. Have you seen it? Link in bio. 💔

Katy Perry posted this throw back in June -- and it still takes our breath away.

Lady Gaga

#METGALA #METGAGA 3️⃣ 📸 @johnshearer

Lady Gaga's Met Gala look is a scene-stealer.  

Jennifer Lopez

St.Tropez 2019 ☀️

Jennifer Lopez is forever the hottest girl on the block.

Kate Beckinsale

Home stretch

Kate Beckinsale shared this stretchy snap with Instagram in September 2019. 

Julianne Hough

CONFIDENT and READY, and probably thinking about pizza. 🍕 #AGTat8 @agt

Julianne Hough's caption really says it all. She looks confident and ready for whatever pizza life is about to send her way.

Kacey Musgraves

OH, WHAT A NIGHT.

There is nothing hotter than Kacey Musgraves holding all of her Grammy Awards. 

Halsey

❤️ @metmuseum

Halsey's leg moment totally rivals Angelina Jolie's. 

Camila Cabello

🎀

Camila Cabello looks pink, sparkly and totally smokin' on this red-carpet shot from February 2019.

Shawn Mendes

Thank you @calvinklein #MYTRUTH #MYCALVINS x

We're shocked our phones didn't burst into flames the minute we saw Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein ads.

Miranda Lambert

I’ve got something up my sleeve for y’all this week...

Country cutie Miranda Lambert kicks up the heat on our Instagram feeds with this spicy pic.

Vanessa Hudgens

Row row row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a dream 🥰🥰🥰

We can't decide who is hotter in this photo: Vanessa Hudgens, or her beau, Austin Butler?

Emma Roberts

#tbt #oscars glam 📸 @nickwalkerstudio

Emma Roberts' Oscars look is hot, but her smile is even hotter.

Drake

Be back later not soon.

Is he in his feelings? Or is Drake just the ultimate papi (@champagnepapi that is). 

Nick Jonas

Happiness begins by looking at this Instagram shot of the well-muscled Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas

Caption this 😎 #OnlyHumanVideo

We're only human, so we can't help but swoon hard over this pic of Joe Jonas.

Justin Bieber

Nobody does a sexy selfie quite like Justin Bieber.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj looks totally hot in this fringe-y summer ensemble

Carrie Underwood

@glastofest you’re beautiful! ❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧

Carrie Underwood lights up England -- and Instagram -- while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff debuts a new '70s-inspired hairstyle on Instagram in May 2019.

Dua Lipa

GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards 💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕

Dua Lipa's sparkly, pink look for MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) is a bright spot on our Instagram feeds.

