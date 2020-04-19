50 Hottest Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2019

Rihanna View this post on Instagram @interviewmag A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:21am PDT Me-OW! Rihanna looks paw-sitively purr-fect in this photo from her shoot with Interview magazine.

Kourtney Kardashian View this post on Instagram Date with @khloekardashian 🖤 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 8, 2019 at 10:06am PDT Lady in leather! No one looks as polished (or as hot) as Kourtney Kardashian in this skin-tight, black tube dress.

Kendall Jenner View this post on Instagram last night at @vanityfair A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:11am PST Leggy model and reality star Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to make an entrance on Vanity Fair's red carpet.

Miley Cyrus View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 24, 2019 at 10:36pm PST This shot that Miley Cyrus (probably) took with a selfie timer looks like something out a Vogue photo shoot.

Beyoncé View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT This photo of Beyoncé at the premiere for the 2019 Lion King remake may be even better than the movie itself.

Zendaya View this post on Instagram An all-over zodiac printed silk suit...why not? #TommyxZendaya A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 18, 2019 at 6:13pm PST Zendaya looks like an absolute boss as she shows off a look from her collaboration with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in this Instagram from February 2019.

Jennifer Lopez View this post on Instagram St.Tropez 2019 ☀️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:01am PDT Jennifer Lopez is forever the hottest girl on the block.

Kate Beckinsale View this post on Instagram Home stretch A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Sep 7, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT Kate Beckinsale shared this stretchy snap with Instagram in September 2019.

Halsey View this post on Instagram ❤️ @metmuseum A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on May 6, 2019 at 8:35pm PDT Halsey's leg moment totally rivals Angelina Jolie's.

Camila Cabello View this post on Instagram 🎀 A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Feb 12, 2019 at 3:59pm PST Camila Cabello looks pink, sparkly and totally smokin' on this red-carpet shot from February 2019.

Drake View this post on Instagram Be back later not soon. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:38pm PST Is he in his feelings? Or is Drake just the ultimate papi (@champagnepapi that is).