Disney Family Singalong: Vanessa Hudgens' Appearance Reminds Some Fans of Controversial Coronavirus Comments

By Christian Long

Thursday night, ABC delighted Disney fans of all ages by airing The Disney Family Singalong, an hour-long special that featured some of the studio's best-known songs from its massive catalog. The star-studded lineup included everyone from Ariana Grande to Josh Gad to Beyonce, but Vanessa Hudgens' appearance that started a conversation online all its own.

Hudgens appeared as part of the mini-High School Musical reunion, who sang the memorable anthem "We're All in this Together." It also marked the first time the actor had really appeared in the public eye since her comments regarding coronavirus in an Instagram post caused enormous backlash online. In the video, which was posted March 17, Hudgens referenced the social distancing guidelines that were in place in California. At the time, it was being discussed that they could be in place until July, which she said "sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry."

"But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know," Hudgens continued. "Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now," she added, seemingly aware of the influx of criticism she was about to receive. Just weeks later, here's how Twitter reacted to her appearance on The Disney Family Singalong.

Hudgens' initial remarks were swiftly eviscerated online moments after the video was posted. The actor later suggested that the whole thing was "taken out of context." 

"So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," she said the following day. "It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all."

Hudgens' HSM co-star Ashley Tisdale posted a video of her own that showed her dancing to "We're All in This Together," which quickly went viral in the wake of Hudgens' comments. 

Not long after Tisdale's video started making the rounds, Hudgens herself joined in on the fun by editing herself into her co-star's clip. 

Despite Hudgens' best efforts to backtrack her comments, the backlash was so severe that comedian Randy Rainbow speculated that she might be the first celebrity to get "quarantine canceled.

For anyone who missed its broadcast, The Disney Family Singalong will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, April 17. 

