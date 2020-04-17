Disney Family Singalong: Vanessa Hudgens' Appearance Reminds Some Fans of Controversial Coronavirus Comments

Thursday night, ABC delighted Disney fans of all ages by airing The Disney Family Singalong, an hour-long special that featured some of the studio's best-known songs from its massive catalog. The star-studded lineup included everyone from Ariana Grande to Josh Gad to Beyonce, but Vanessa Hudgens' appearance that started a conversation online all its own.

Hudgens appeared as part of the mini-High School Musical reunion, who sang the memorable anthem "We're All in this Together." It also marked the first time the actor had really appeared in the public eye since her comments regarding coronavirus in an Instagram post caused enormous backlash online. In the video, which was posted March 17, Hudgens referenced the social distancing guidelines that were in place in California. At the time, it was being discussed that they could be in place until July, which she said "sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry."

"But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know," Hudgens continued. "Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now," she added, seemingly aware of the influx of criticism she was about to receive. Just weeks later, here's how Twitter reacted to her appearance on The Disney Family Singalong.