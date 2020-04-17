Chadwick Boseman's Apparent Weight Loss Worrying Fans

Actror Chadwick Boseman recently shared a video to Instagram that showed some apparent weight loss the Black Panther star has experienced. Naturally, the transformation is worrying fans as many are concerned it could be indicative of a more serious issue. This clip, which was posted April 15, sees a noticeably skinnier Boseman speaking about Jackie Robinson day, as well as data that suggests the "African-American community has been hit the hardest" by coronavirus.

Many of his fans and followers are commenting on the post, expressing their worries over the major physical change in the actor. Hoping to offer some insight, one fan wrote, "I'm no doctor, however I have experienced a drastic weight loss due to depression. [My] grandfather passed on my [birthday] and [I] never grieved properly. Holding in many feelings, being jobless and turned to dance for relief but wasn't eating. At 6'0 I dropped to 129lbs. Friends said the similar things. 'You ok? [You] lost weight.' In fact I didn't even realize it."

The fan continued: "Maybe its the same for him. He cant see it [because] he could be caught in whatever is weighing on him. I say all that to say many things could be contributing to this weight loss and is a gradual process the person may not realize the change. I hope its something of that nature as he is a celebrity who holds the hopes of millions of people. He is human that kinda pressure is not a normal thing to handle! I bounced back and currently at 185lbs stress, pressure, anxiety etc are more deadly than [people] realize! If its not for a role and is because of something serious I hope regardless for his ultimate bounce back!!"

Meanwhile, others chimed in writing, "I hope he's okay.. he doesn't look well," while another echoed the sentiment: "Take care of yourself out there, it's not easy for all of us." While it is unsure if Boseman's latest weight loss is part of a role, many fans also defended him, admitting it was no one's business what was going on with him unless he wanted to mention it himself.

"Folks under these comments are so absolutely ill mannered, is appalling, for one let's say his appearances was due to a medical thing and not for a movie: He doesn't owe any of us that info but then if it were who would feel respected enough or in a position to be open and/or vulnerable reading all this speculation and rude a— whole conversations under his own post [for f—'s sake]..." added one fan.

In his caption on the post Boseman wrote, "I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference."

At this time, Boseman does not appear to have addressed his drastic change in appearance.