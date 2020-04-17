'Boy Meets World' Will Friedle Apologizes to Former Co-Star Trina McGee After Race Insults Resurface

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee is using her quarantine time to raise some awareness about offensive and racial slurs. While on set, the actress recalls a few occasions where she was treated differently and spoken to unkindly, and is bringing it back up. While the man responsible for the "Aunt Jemmagate" is former co-star Will Friedle, she says they're not only on good terms but that he apologized to her more than once.

"FOR THE RECORD: WILL FRIEDLE the man responsible for AuntJemmagate, apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a in a three-page letter," she started her lengthy post. "We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn't educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds.

"He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity. We all fall short of sensitivity at times, but let's be real on what EXTREME RACISM IS. I believe extreme racism is when my grandfather had to leave South Carolina in the middle of the night because the clerk had given him the wrong change and he pointed this out to the white store owner and was threatened with lynching. Scuddie McGee left South Carolina that night for fear of his life. Bringing his small family along with him to New Jersey. I'm not backing down on the truth. It stands."

She continued with, "Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing. Not viciousness and he forgave me. That's what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic."

According to E!, McGee detailed what happened on set saying, "Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter b— when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode feature my character. Told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes."