Wendy Williams Says Kate Beckinsale Has 'Young Boyfriend Fever' While Criticizing Her Latest Relationship

Wendy Williams is giving some motherly advice to Kate Beckinsale after the actress was seen with a new guy. After getting out of a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson less than a year ago, now she's been spotted with 23-year-old Goody Grace and WIlliams has thoughts. The TV host made it very clear that she's "not down with this" and is offering up some advice for the 46-year-old.

"She's got young boyfriend fever — I'm not down with this. Eventually, it's going to come back to bite her in the behind," the 55-year-old said while filming her show from home amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Just saying like mother to mother, [you have a] 21-year-old daughter, you're dating a 22-year-old. You might walk in the house one day, and he's all in the bed with your daughter."

She added, "You do one, you do another, but it's been four years since you've divorced your husband. Come on Kate, you're 46, you're gorgeous, it's time to get on the good foot and date age-appropriate and I'm not even saying date old. I'm just saying 35 and up." Click here to see video. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, her daughter Lily Sheen and her are really close and isn't bothered by the fact that her mother dates guys her age. "Kate's daughter isn't bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point. Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that's just her type. She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being 'in the know' and up to date on what's cool."

Beckinsale and Grace have been linked since January 2020. Before Grace, she was linked to Davidson for four months after the two were first spotted together in January 2019 at Golden Globe after-parties. That following March, they were seen kissing at a New York Rangers game, but in May they called it quits. Although there was a 20-year age difference, a source told PEOPLE that the two were really happy together despite what the public may have thought. "She's very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humor and she's always laughing with him."

Beckinsale shares her daughter with ex Micahel Sheen, who she split from in 2003. She then went on to marry Len Wiseman in 2004, but they went their separate ways 11 years later in 2015. The two finalized their divorce in 2019.