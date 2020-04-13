JK Rowling Reveals Emotional Reaction to Seeing Snape for the First Time Since Alan Rickman's Death

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has revealed that she had a deeply emotional reaction to seeing Professor Snape for the first time since Alan Rickman's death. Rickman famously played the surly teacher in the film franchise based on Rowling's books. Sadly, he passed away in 2016, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, the character can been seen in the stage production of Harry Potter & the Cursed Child.

In a tweet, a fan wrote, "Tonight in Italy they air Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape." The fan added, "Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape." Rowling was moved by the comment, and shared how it reminded her of when she first saw the character in the the Cursed Child play. "In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan."

Rickman's brother Michael responded to the post, writing, "I spoke to sir Ian but never got the chance to thank you for speaking at his funeral. To everyone in the wider world he was a star, to us he was more. Our brother. Our mum would have been so proud of the respect he was held in. Thank you again."

Rowling then replied, "He was such a great person, quite aside from his talent. I can only begin to imagine your loss. It was one of the most moving funerals I’ve ever been to and you could tell how much it meant to everyone there to make it worthy of him. So lovely to hear from you! Hope you’re well." Michael, responded once more, saying, "I have a photo from the order of service on my cupboard and it’s one of those where his eyes follow you wherever you are in the room. Quite eerie but comforting at the same time."

Many Harry Potter fans have also replied to the post, with many sharing their fondness for Rickman, and sorrow over his death. "Jo, you’ve just broken my heart for the night," one fan tweeted. "I remember what I was doing the day I found out Alan had passed away. I was in class, teaching grammar. Some friend texted me. I left school an hour early. Jo, you provided us with a family and Alan was very much a dear one."