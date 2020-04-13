Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ex Diddy for Instagram Dance-a-Thon Coronavirus Fundraiser

✖

Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex Sean "Diddy" Combs to raise money for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak in what the rapper called the "world's biggest dance-a-thon" Sunday — and even Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, joined in the fun! The exes, who dated from 1999 to 2001, seemed friendly as they exchanged jokes while chatting and dancing on the Instagram Live session.

After claiming she "taught" Diddy the moves he was throwing out, Lopez called in Rodriguez, saying, "This man right here is like your biggest fan." Cheers-ing beer bottles through the screen with the former MLB player, Diddy wished the couple all the happiness in their relationship: "I just love you guys," he told the engaged couple. Lopez replied, "We love you, and we love what you’re doing. I just want to send you all the love in the world, from my family to yours. We love and appreciate you."

The dance party also featured appearances from stars like DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Ava Duvernay, LaLa Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Naomi Campbell. Early on in the fundraiser, Diddy revealed on Twitter that they had already raised $3 million, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey chiming in $2 million later that day.

WOW. THANK YOU JACK!!!!!!! WE ARE LIVE ON MY IG RIGHT NOW. https://t.co/DJPFsUkrjg — Diddy (@Diddy) April 12, 2020

As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of celebrities have been using their fame for good. Last week, Lady Gaga revealed that she and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will be putting on a star-studded TV special to help raise spirits and funds. The April 18 event, called One World: Together At Home, will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel and will feature performances by artists such as Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder, and others.

"This is a catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other," Gaga told Fallon, adding that "self awareness is also fundamental. While you're being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don't, [it's important] that you take those moments to have gratitude."