Jenna Bush Hager's Family Dresses up for Easter Despite Quarantining at Home

Jenna Bush Hager's family made the most of Easter, despite being stuck at home while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Today host shared a touching message for her followers Sunday on Instagram, revealing she, husband Henry Hager, and kids Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 8 months, decided to make their at-home celebration as formal as it would be during a normal year.

Jenna first revealed that little Mila had confided in her that this year's holiday didn't quite feel right, telling her, "Mom, it doesn’t seem like Easter this year. ...Well, we aren’t leaving the house. We don’t get to see Mimi and Bumpy. We are watching church instead of going."

Trying to make the holiday seem a little more special amid these difficult times, Jenna revealed she then decided to make Easter as close to normal as possible, all while making sure to stay cognizant of all they have. "And so we got dressed up and we cooked and prayed around the table, grateful," she wrote. "Thankful for a beautiful world and a God that loves us so much."

It seems to have worked, with Jenna continuing, "Then after lunch Mila said, 'Mom, this is the best Easter ever....because Hal is here.' And I thought that’s it baby girl — it isn’t about where travel , or parties full of people, it is about the greatest and most simple gifts like their baby brother on his first Easter."

She concluded her sweet Easter story with a message for her followers unable to celebrate with family in a similar way. "We are praying of those who feel alone, lonely. Those who have lost hope," the talk show host wrote. "May you find joy and comfort knowing you are loved."

The message struck just the right note with Jenna's friends and followers. Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan, whose videos chronicling his own experiences in quarantine have gone viral, wrote, "What a beautiful and healthy family — may God continue to bless all of you. Happy Easter." Another follower chimed in, "Thank you... I needed that," earning a heart emoji response from Jenna herself.