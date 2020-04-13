Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Gets Engaged After Trip to Paris Is Canceled Amid Pandemic

✖

Al Roker is one proud dad after he revealed that his daughter, Courtney Roker, got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga. Although the couple had plans to be traveling in Paris this week, Laga ended up popping the question at home, in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Both Roker and Courtney revealed the happy news on Instagram.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason," Courtney captioned a slideshow of photos from the proposal. "We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was place don hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV. I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you."

Roker sounded eager to share the news as well, gushing over it on Instagram Sunday morning. "I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it's on her insta, we are so thrilled the [Wes Laga] asked [Courtney Roker] to marry him. [She said yes.] Could not be more thrilled for these two," he captioned a collage of those same photos Courtney shared.

Several of Roker's Today show colleagues offered congratulatory sentiments on the meteorologist's post. "Amazing! Congrats to [Courtney Roker] and it's so nice to have good news during this time," wrote Natalie Morales. "WOW!!!!!!!!" Savannah Guthrie added, while Carson Daly wrote, "Lezzz goooooo!!!!!!" Willie Geist said, "Congrats, Courtney and Papa Al!"

Roker opened up about his children ahead of Father's Day last year, telling NBC's Know Your Value that he learned from Courtney "that you've got to listen to your kid." Of his eldest, he said, "Courtney always liked to cook. She loved food presentation, too. I remember when she was 6 or 7, she would go out and pick flowers to decorate the plate."

Last August, Courtney shared a photo with Laga, her dad and younger brother Nick. "The 3 most important men in my life," she captioned the photo. Roker sweetly commented, "Awwwwww." Congratulations to Courtney and Laga, as well as the father of the bride-to-be!