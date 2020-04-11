Jennifer Love Hewitt, Elle Fanning, More Stars Go With Pink Hair During Coronavirus Quarantine

Just like others around the world, celebrities are keeping busy at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As the Daily Mail pointed out, some celebrities have even hopped on a brand-new trend during this period. According to the publication, several famous figures have dyed their hair pink while in self-quarantine. Naturally, many of those with new do's have taken to social media to share their looks with their fans.

It's unclear exactly when and how this trend began, but many celebrities are definitely engaging in it. But, interestingly enough, it's also not the only hair-based trend that some are taking part in. According to Allure, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Wells Adams and Pink have taken to trimming their hair while in quarantine (with Cyrus even sporting a mullet after trimming her bangs herself). The beauty publication also reported that Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis got some help from her dad, Bruce Willis, for a new buzz cut.

Of course, one of the most prominent trends is indeed pink hair. Celebrities like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ireland Baldwin have even taken to social media to sport their new, pink-hued looks. Who else is sporting a new dye job? Read on to find out.