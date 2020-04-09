Tallulah Willis' New Shaved Head Makes Her Look Just Like Mom Demi Moore in 'G.I. Jane'

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis shaved her head and has fans gushing over the fact that she looks just like her mom when she starred in G.I. Jane. The actress's youngest daughter shared the photo on Instagram and couldn't help but draw attention from fans. Her older sister Rumer Willis shared the photo to her page as well in support of her sisters new look.

In a video Willis posted on her page, revealed the person behind the shaving. She showed fans her dad, Bruce Willis was the one who gave her her new hairdo while she was cheered on my loved ones. In the photo she initially shared, the 26-year-old posted topless in a stunning image.

One fan wrote, "You look exactly like your mom in GI Jane ! Beautiful!" while someone else echoed, "DNA is so crazy. You are a beautiful & literal mashup of your parents." Other social media users poured their love out for her in support of the new style. A few even suggested they may rock a shaved look after feeling inspired.

While some of her followers may feel inspired by her, she initially felt inspiration from her mom after watching her in the 1997 classic film. This isn't the first time she's rocked this look, back in 2014 she shaved her head and even revealed in Nylon's May 2015 Issue that her mother's movie moved her to do it. "I thought if I could feel beautiful with no hair then I will literally feel good in any situation," she confessed. "I actually watched G.I. Jane two days before I shaved my head. I don't think I was 100 percent inspired by it, but I think it may have manifested the idea in my mind."

Currently, Moore, her ex Bruce and their children have been quarantining together. Despite the former couple's divorce in 2000, they've managed to stay on good terms since. Inside Moore's new memoir Inside Out, she actually opened up to fans about her relationship with the actor admitting that she's "very proud of our divorce." "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he."