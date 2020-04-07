Vic Henley: Comedian's Death Mourned by His Peers

Following the sad news that beloved comedian Vic Henley has died, many of his peers in the stand-up comedy industry have come out to mourn his loss. According to The Laugh Button, Henley was hospitalized over the weekend, after suffering a Pulmonary Embolism, which is a blood clot in the lung. Doctors made many attempts to get his condition to improve, but they were not able to. Henley passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after his death, Greg "Opie" Hughes — who Henley frequently worked with on the Opie Radio show/podcast — took to Facebook to memorialize his friend. "A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious, knowledgeable phone calls," he wrote. "The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he'd turn right. As we parted he would shout, 'You're not suppose to make new friends at our age.'"

Always live in the moment my friends. RIP Vic Henley pic.twitter.com/xGNRj9iFc6 — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) April 7, 2020

Hughes continued: "Always happy, rarely sad. Never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around. Music knowledge second to none. Fun to try to stump him which was almost impossible. Bring up any topic and he had a wealth of knowledge on it. Learned something interesting everytime I was in his presence. A great hilarious storyteller. Just an incredible loss to his family, friends and the comedy community."

Concluding his statement, Hughes said, "The world is less loveable today. Thanks so much for your friendship my brother." In the wake of Hughes' statement, many other comedians have taken to social media to mourn Henley's death.