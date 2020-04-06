'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms, Gives Health Update

✖

J.K. Rowling is "completely recovered" after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus for the last two weeks, the Harry Potter author revealed on Twitter Monday.

Although Rowling did not undergo COVID-19 testing amid a worldwide shortage, she revealed she had used a technique advised to her by husband Dr. Neil Murray to relieve her respiratory symptoms, a video of which she shared to Twitter alongside her health update. After two weeks, Rowling said she is "fully recovered" from her illness, saying the technique she shared "helped a lot."

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling later thanked her fans for their support, asking them to stay safe amid the pandemic: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

Last week, prior to Rowling's health update, the author announced she was launching Harry Potter At Home, an online portal with activity ideas for children, teachers and parents as they practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch HarryPotterAtHome.com," she tweeted at the time.

Partnering with Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic, Harry Potter at Home promises to "add a touch of Harry Potter magic to our new daily lives."

"For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all – for readers and fans, young and old," the site continues. "During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for."

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images