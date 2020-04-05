Shirley Douglas, Actress and Kiefer Sutherland's Mother, Dead at 86

Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas, the second wife of Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland's mother, died on Sunday at age 86. Douglas was best known for her roles in Lolita and Dead Ringers, and starred in the 1998 children's movie Barney's Great Adventure. Kiefer announced his mother's death on Twitter, and said it was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Early this morning my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID-19)," Kiefer wrote on Twitter. "My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly, she had been batting for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly due to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe."

Douglas was born on April 2, 1934 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan and was the daughter of Tommy Douglas, the politician famous for introducing Medicare to Canada. In a 2013 interview with the Toronto Star, Douglas described the difficult conditions she saw as a child.

"The depression, the dust storms, tumbleweeds going down the street, the cars shaking in the wind, holding wet cloths over our mouths when we had to run from the car into the house, all the paint worn off the grain elevators, everything was grey," she recalled at the time. "You couldn't see the sun for days."

Photo credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images