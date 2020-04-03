Ivanka Trump's Bill Withers Tweet Draws Strong Response From Social Media

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter today, to memorialize late music icon Bill Withers, but her tweet has drawn some pretty strong responses from social media users. In her tweet, Trump shared a video of Withers singing "Lean On Me," and wrote, "Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed. There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other."

Following her post, many other Twitter users began responding, but a large number of them have been critical of Trump, with one writing, "There will be plenty of sunshine when you dad is 'gone' from office in November," referring to Withers' classic tune, "Ain't No Sunshine."

Another user tweeted back, "If only you had an ounce of credibility," to which someone else replied, "Like she sits home and grooves to Bill W. No way Ivanka wrote this tribute." One more user wrote, "Does she think we don't know she has no clue who he is? Way to try and change the subject away from her uppity husband's disastrous performance yesterday."

Can you lean 6ft apart from the rest of us? — NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) April 3, 2020

Scroll down to see more reactions to Trump's post about the late soul-music singer.