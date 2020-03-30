Stephen King's 'IT' Inspired Coronavirus Meme Has Social Media Rolling

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the "King of Horror" himself, Stephen King, is quickly earning himself the title of the "King of Memes." On Friday, the famed author sent waves of laughter through social media with his It-inspired coronavirus meme about the current toilet paper shortage, suggesting that all people need to do to get their hands on a highly-coveted roll is take a trip down the sewer with Pennywise.

As the outbreak continues, with a John Hopkins database recording a confirmed 735,000 cases as of Monday morning, grocery stores across the country struggle to maintain filled shelves. Among the most sought-after items is toilet paper, with aisles typically emptied and man stores limiting the quantities customers can purchase.

Despite the unfavorable predicament, King’s meme brought on plenty of laughs, earning dozens of responses. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the hilarious meme.