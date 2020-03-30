Amy Schumer Sends Message to 'Pregnant Ladies' With NSFW Topless Quarantine Photo

✖

Amy Schumer is offering support to pregnant women in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old new mom paid tribute to expecting women who might be feeling anxious in a post on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time. We are thinking about you too," she captioned a black and white, topless photo of herself sitting in a hospital room and holding her son, Gene, shortly after giving birth last May. The 24-hour Story is no longer available on her Instagram, but the photo was published by the Daily Mail. Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, know firsthand about rough pregnancies, as Schumer was open about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum throughout her pregnancy; she was even forced to cancel the remaining dates on her comedy tour at the time due to the rare pregnancy complication that causes nausea and vomiting.

Days after Gene was born, the Trainwreck star revealed her main "takeaway from pregnancy," calling women "the s—."

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f–king warriors and capable of anything," she wrote in May. "I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don’t totally know but what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can."

"Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything," she continued. "I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone."

Schumer is currently undergoing IVF treatment for baby No. 2, which she says has left her feeling "really run down and emotional."

"If anyone went through it and you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do," she captioned a post in January. "My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."