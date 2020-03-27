'Madam Secretary' Star Tea Leoni Mourns Former Crew Member Josh Wallwork After He Dies of Coronavirus

Madam Secretary star Tea Leoni has taken to Twitter to mourn former crew member Josh Wallwork, after he died following a coronavirus diagnosis. In a tweet, Leoni wrote, "#MadamSecretary lost one of our loveliest, funniest, and kindest; Rest in peace, Josh Wallwork, my thoughts are with his family and friends. #COVID19 #Coronavirus."

Many of Leoni's followers have since replied to her memorial post, with one saying, "My sincerest condolences! So sorry to hear about this. Praying for him and his family." Another added, "I’m so sorry Téa. My thoughts are with you and the rest of the cast and crew and his family and friends." Someone else offered, My deepest condolences to you and to @TimmyDaly on the loss of your friend. This virus is brutal and I am so sorry that it’s hitting close to home. He sounds like a wonderful man and very well loved. RIP Josh and to his family I send love." A fourth person tweeted, "So, so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you guys and his family. Please take care during this difficult time!"

So sorry to hear about Josh. I always had an amazing time on set. I was always treated well by cast and crew. He will be missed. — Justin (@J_M_Woods) March 27, 2020

Additonally, legendary actor Morgan Freeman — who is an executive producer of Madam Secretary — also memorialized Wallwork, tweeting, "Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends."

"I am devastated to share the news that Josh Wallwork, our amazing Costumer on Madam Secretary, passed away today due to complications from #COVID19," added Freeman's fellow Madam Secretary executive producer, Lori McCreary. "He was only 45 years old. He had a smile that lit up our days & always made the people around him happy. He will be greatly missed."

His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on @BullCBS - one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you.❤️ pic.twitter.com/49QcOOqvAo — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) March 26, 2020

Wallwork was a costumer on Madam Secretary, and also worked on shows such as Bull and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He was 45 years old at the time of his death.