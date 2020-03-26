Kathy Griffin Shared Photo in Honor of Late Mother Maggie Hours Before Coronavirus Isolation Ward

Just hours before Kathy Griffin revealed she had been admitted to a COVID-19 isolation ward with "unbearably painful" symptoms, the comedian was thanking several of her famous friends for paying tribute to her late mom, Maggie, who died on March 17 just before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Sharing photos of floral arrangements from the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Griffin thanked her "beautiful friends" for the touching gesture. A week prior, she announced the death of her "best friend" and mother on social media, writing, "My mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick’s Day."

Less than a day after her sweet floral snap, Griffin revealed she had been checked into the isolation ward of a "major hospital," but was unable to be tested for the coronavirus due to federal government restrictions. The outspoken critic of President Donald Trump also slammed his response to the pandemic, calling him out for "lying" about statements that the United States is performing more COVID-19 tests than any other nation in the world.

"He’s lying," she wrote alongside a Trump tweet. "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST ."

Griffin's followers were quick to wish her well, with one writing, "Holding loving space for you, dear Kathy. The world is better with you in it!"

"Praying that you will overcome this," another added. "Sending all my love to my queen!"

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea / Contributor, Getty