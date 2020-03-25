Coronavirus: Kendall Jenner Blasts Claims She's Not Quarantining After Sharing Photo From Car

Kendall Jenner is reassuring her followers that she is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after being accused of not quarantining herself amid health officials' pleas that people stay home and self-isolate to prevent the virus' spread. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to clear up misconceptions after sharing a snap from her classic '65 red Ford Mustang on Tuesday, revealing she was simply "starting up" the vehicle from home.

Jenner also responded on Twitter when a fan account shared a screenshot of her car photo, captioning it, "UHMMM NO, Stay Home." When another person pointed to Jenner's original caption about simply starting the car, the original poster replied, "Oh okay HAHAHA i thought she's going to roam around. sorry." Jenner then made sure to chime in, reminding her followers she was taking the quarantine "v seriously," but that getting "some fresh air" wasn't a bad idea if you follow guidelines.

of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously... but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Eag62A7eNV — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 25, 2020

This isn't the first time the model has spoken out about the social distancing movement, writing alongside a picture of her friends Tuesday, "I miss my friends. The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again."

Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner, has also made sure to urge her own followers to practice social distancing in a series of Instagram Stories last week.

"Please stay inside, you guys," she said Thursday. "Please say inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know, infecting other people. The only way we're going to slow this down is if we do this because there's no cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."

"New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults," she continued. "I love you guys, we're gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine. I encourage other influencers to also speak out."

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin